Create your board
Create boards for each of your projects, and share them with other members in your work groups. Tixio is a hub where every member have access to the same widgets. Hence; you can all share tasks, important dates and links with each other in real-time.!
Create your widget
Create widgets and add personalized content, such as your favorite websites or work tools. You can easily name your lists and collect links with similar content in separate widgets. Tixio makes your daily routine run more smoothly, and is always accessible from the second you start your web browser.
Customize appearance
"This time it's personal" might sound like a threat, but it's just our way of telling you that tixio is 100% customizable! You can change background image on your board and give your widgets a homey touch by changing their colors.